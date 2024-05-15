Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.71 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.49. Verano has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

