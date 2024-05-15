Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 3.3 %

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

