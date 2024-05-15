Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.13 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 773,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,711,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

