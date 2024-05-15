InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of -689,000.00 and a beta of 1.30. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

