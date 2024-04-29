TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.5 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.