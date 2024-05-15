ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
ImmuCell Price Performance
ICCC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.05.
About ImmuCell
