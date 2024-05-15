ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Price Performance

ICCC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

About ImmuCell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.