Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Rumble Stock Performance

Rumble stock remained flat at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.88. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Rumble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,908 shares of company stock worth $12,537,410 in the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.