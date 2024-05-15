M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 650,006 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,006 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604,551. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,279 shares of company stock worth $23,771,458. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.