Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

TSE MHC.UN opened at C$20.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.67. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.76 and a one year high of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.97.

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

