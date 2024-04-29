Mpac Group’s (MPAC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Mpac Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MPAC stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($5.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.35. The stock has a market cap of £89.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,384.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

