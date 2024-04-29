Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 2,065 ($25.51) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,925 ($23.78).
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,663.89 ($20.55).
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANTO
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 4,328.36%.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.