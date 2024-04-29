Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 205 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £372.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,281.25 and a beta of 1.09. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225 ($2.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

