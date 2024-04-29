Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £32,678.94 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($40,364.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.8 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 421.10 ($5.20) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

