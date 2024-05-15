Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

