Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

EXP opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

