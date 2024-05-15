Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Christiane Pendarvis Sells 4,000 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 354.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

