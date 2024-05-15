Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,202 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.67. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $207.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.