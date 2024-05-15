Visa Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

V opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $510.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99.

Visa last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

