Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases £1,799.85 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,223.13).
Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,804 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,994.16 ($9,874.21).
Premier Miton Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 65.12 ($0.80) on Monday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement
About Premier Miton Group
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
