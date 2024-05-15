Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.57. 18,102,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,628. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $921.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.