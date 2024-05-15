Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 30.9% in April

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 787,172 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Chijet Motor Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,657. Chijet Motor has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $8.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.