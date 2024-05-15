PayPal USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.99 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $377.49 million and $9.99 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 378,083,200 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 378,083,200. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99859666 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,961,263.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

