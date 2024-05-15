Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $103.00 million and $3.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,990.43 or 0.99822871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10096485 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,548,539.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.