iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $289.62

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $289.62 and last traded at $288.91, with a volume of 55255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

