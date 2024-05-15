Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,383,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 4,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.

HRSHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

