Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,383,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 4,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
HRSHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.93.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
