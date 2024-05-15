iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.67

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.67 and last traded at $198.14, with a volume of 38130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.00.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.