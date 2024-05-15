iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.85

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $158.68, with a volume of 40184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.