Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $4.09 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 162.84%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

