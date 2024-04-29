Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY24 guidance at $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.850-8.150 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $133.47 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

