Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Rises By 31.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after buying an additional 1,613,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 129,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 20,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.