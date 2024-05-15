Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $484.20

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $484.20 and last traded at $483.16, with a volume of 704524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.74. The company has a market cap of $441.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

