FY2028 EPS Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

