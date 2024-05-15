Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

