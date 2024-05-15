Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

