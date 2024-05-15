Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

