Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells $254,766.06 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

