Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Issues Earnings Results

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 651,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.71% of Gryphon Digital Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.