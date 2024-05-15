Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blink Charging Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blink Charging in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.37 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.