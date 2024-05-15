Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Shares of LXEO opened at $13.97 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

