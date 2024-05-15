Forum Financial Management LP Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,744 shares of the airline’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

