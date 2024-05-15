Lee A. Boyce Buys 13,500 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $703.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

