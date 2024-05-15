Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

