Forum Financial Management LP Invests $213,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $25,933,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.