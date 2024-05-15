Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

AMG stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.