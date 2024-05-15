Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,376 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,938,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

PFGC stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

