FY2028 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Boosted by B. Riley

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Up 4.4 %

RDFN stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $985.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Redfin by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

