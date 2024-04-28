iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

