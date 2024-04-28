376,599 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,377,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

