MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on MultiSensor AI in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSAI

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Shares of MultiSensor AI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,893. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 8.59% of MultiSensor AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.