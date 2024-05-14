Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 34.6%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,532,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 3,874,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.9 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Free Report ) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.